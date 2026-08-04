NIT Manipur key to Viksit Bharat mission, says CM

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Tuesday said the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in the state would contribute immensely towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.
Singh made the remarks at the 13th convocation of NIT Manipur held in Imphal.
Addressing the gathering, Singh congratulated the graduates on successfully completing their academic journey and wished them success in their future endeavours.
He said NIT Manipur has a vital role to play in the development of both the state and the nation and reaffirmed his government's commitment to establishing a permanent campus for NIT Manipur, stating that the administration was actively working towards this objective.
Highlighting the importance of technical education in achieving the vision of 'Viksit Bharat 2047', Singh said graduates from various disciplines will play a significant role in nation-building.
Describing NIT Manipur as one of the emerging premier technical institutions in the Northeast, Singh urged the graduating students to strive for excellence, become future administrators, innovators and leaders, and dedicate their knowledge and skills towards the progress of the state and the country.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.