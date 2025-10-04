NIT Hamirpur, IIT-Bombay sign MoU to allow final-year engineering students to study at IIT

The National Institute of Technology, Hamirpur, has inked a memorandum of understanding with the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, to provide students with access to state-of-the-art facilities, technical experience and new research opportunities

Under the agreement, up to five meritorious students from selected engineering disciplines at NIT-Hamirpur will pursue their final year of studies at IIT-Bombay, a statement issued here on Friday said.

The agreement was signed on Thursday evening in the presence of NIT director H M Suryavanshi and Dean (International Relations) IIT-Bombay Sudarshan Kumar, it said.