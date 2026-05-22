NIT Andhra Pradesh, IIT Tirupati sign MoU to boost joint research and student mobility

National Institute of Technology Andhra Pradesh (NIT-AP) and Indian Institute of Technology Tirupati (IIT Tirupati) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at strengthening academic collaboration, joint research, and student mobility between the two institutions.

The agreement was signed at IIT Tirupati in the presence of Director Prof. K.N. Satyanarayana, along with deans, advisors, heads of departments, and faculty members from both institutions. NIT Andhra Pradesh Director Prof. N.V. Ramana Rao also attended the programme.

According to officials, the partnership will facilitate collaborative research projects, exchange of expertise, and broader academic engagement opportunities for students and faculty.

One of the key components of the MoU is a research-oriented “catch them young” initiative designed to encourage early research exposure among engineering students pursuing PhD pathways.

Under the collaboration, students from NIT Andhra Pradesh will also be offered internship opportunities after the third year of B.Tech. Those interested in research careers may continue into their fourth year and enrol directly into PhD programmes at IIT Tirupati.

Officials said the partnership is expected to strengthen interdisciplinary research, innovation, and research-oriented learning opportunities across both campuses.

The collaboration comes amid a broader push among Indian higher education institutions to increase inter-institutional research partnerships, industry-linked innovation, and doctoral research participation under the National Education Policy 2020.