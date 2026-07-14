Nirmala Sitharaman sets new goals for upcoming corporate law officers

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS): Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday urged officer trainees of the Indian Corporate Law Service to "uphold the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, promote transparent, responsive governance, facilitate Ease of Doing Business and Ease of Living through simplified compliance."
FM Sitharaman interacted with Officer Trainees of the 2024 and 2025 batches of the Indian Corporate Law Service here
The minister also "encouraged them to contribute meaningfully towards realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit Bharat by 2047," her social media post said.
With diverse academic and professional backgrounds spanning engineering, law, science, data science, biomedical science and medicine, the Officer Trainees are currently undergoing On-the-Job Training through attachments with various arms of the Government of India across the Delhi-NCR region.
The Finance Minister earlier this week called upon banks to further intensify their outreach to the NRI diaspora, introduce innovative deposit products and sustain the momentum of mobilisation during the remaining period of the schemes.
The chiefs of public sector banks (PSBs) and financial institutions informed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman this week that there was a strong response from NRIs to the higher interests rates and incentives that have been announced across foreign currency non-resident bank deposits FCNR (B) deposits, External Commercial Borrowings (ECBs) and Overseas Foreign Currency Borrowings (OFCBs) swap initiatives.
India successfully managed the economic fallout of the West Asia crisis that began on February 28 and continued to remain the fastest-growing major economy in the world with registering strong growth, amid signing free trade agreements (FTAs) and robust domestic consumption, FM Sitharaman told a leading French newspaper Le Figaro earlier this month.
“We have maintained subsidies on fertiliser purchases, which can amount to 2,700 rupees (25 euros) on a bag costing 3,000 rupees (28 euros). We haven’t increased the price paid by farmers, but this comes at a cost in foreign currency,” said FM Sitharaman.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.