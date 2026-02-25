India’s AI push in focus as Nirmala Sitharaman holds talks with Arvind Krishna

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday met with IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna to discuss the company's growing footprint in India and its contributions to the country's technology landscape.



The meeting, which also included Sandip Patel, Managing Director for IBM India & South Asia region, focused on advancing AI skilling initiatives and equipping Indian talent with future-ready capabilities.



In a post on X, the office of the Union Minister highlighted the interaction, stating, "Dr Arvind Krishna (@ArvindKrishna), Chairman & CEO, @IBM & Shri Sandip Patel (@SandipPatel_In), Managing Director, IBM India (@ibm_in), call on Smt @nsitharaman."

https://x.com/nsitharamanoffc/status/2026266619580993753?s=20