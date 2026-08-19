PSBs to launch month-long banking campaign for youth above 16

New Delhi: The two-day PSB Confluence 2026, organised by the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, concluded after extensive deliberations among the leadership of Public Sector Banks (PSBs) and Public Financial Institutions (PFIs), senior government officials and domain experts across seven themes relevant to the next phase of growth of the banking and financial sector.

On the last day, Day 2 of the confluence focused on Agriculture and Horticulture Value Chain Infrastructure, Priority Sector Lending and Reimagining the Credit Card Business. This was followed by debriefing sessions, where thematic groups presented actionable strategies and innovative solutions emerging from discussions across all seven themes.