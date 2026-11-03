BHU marks 250 years of Muthuswami Dikshitar with Sitharaman in attendance



Muthuswami Dikshitar, born in 1775 and who passed away in 1835, was one of the three great composers of Carnatic music. He is regarded as a member of the Musical Trinity of Carnatic music, alongside Tyagaraja and Shyama Shastri.



Dikshitar made significant contributions to Carnatic music through his compositions, which continue to hold an important place in India's classical musical tradition.



He used the signature or mudra (pen name) 'Guruguha' in all his compositions. The name is another name for Lord Subramanya, also known as Kartikeya.