NIRF University Rankings 2026 Awaited: Which universities gained and lost the most ranks since 2023?

The Ministry of Education is yet to release the NIRF University Rankings 2026, leaving universities and students awaiting the latest assessment of higher education institutions across India.

While the release date remains unconfirmed, an analysis of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) University category rankings for 2023, 2024 and 2025 reveals significant changes in the positions of several institutions.

Gauhati University recorded the biggest improvement among universities ranked in both 2023 and 2025, climbing 55 positions from 88th to 33rd. In contrast, Savitribai Phule Pune University registered the largest decline, falling 37 positions from 19th to 56th.

The analysis, based on the Ministry's official University category lists, also shows that some institutions retained their positions near the top despite substantial changes elsewhere.