'NIRF rankings roadmap for sustained growth of higher education in Telangana'

HYDERABAD: Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) chairman Prof V Balakista Reddy on Wednesday said the NIRF rankings should be viewed not merely as an evaluation tool but as a roadmap for sustained and strategic growth of higher education in Telangana through interdisciplinary research, innovation and institutional collaboration.

He was speaking at a one-day workshop on the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), organised by TGCHE for the benefit of 16 state Universities. About 50 coordinators and nodal officers from universities and other institutions participated.