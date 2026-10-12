NIRF Engineering Rankings 2026 Awaited: These colleges made the biggest gains in three years

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Engineering Rankings 2026 are yet to be released, with the Ministry of Education expected to announce the publication date soon.

While the new rankings remain awaited, an analysis of the official lists from 2023 to 2025 shows that several engineering institutions recorded notable improvements in their national positions.

IIT Patna, BITS Pilani, IIIT Hyderabad and SRM Institute of Science and Technology were among the institutions that made substantial gains during this period, even as IIT Madras, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay retained the top three positions.