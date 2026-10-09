NIPS Institute appoints Shekhar Mukherjee as executive director

NIPS Institute of Hotel Management has appointed hospitality professional Shekhar Mukherjee as its executive director, drawing on his more than four decades of experience in hotel operations, food and beverage services, flight catering and people management.

Mukherjee is an alumnus of the Institute of Hotel Management (IHM), Kolkata. He has 42 years of professional experience in the hospitality sector and most recently served as general manager of TajSATS Kolkata. During his career, he held leadership positions involving hospitality operations, team management and talent development.