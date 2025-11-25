NIOS warns students about fake websites, apps & social media accounts

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has issued a stern public warning after identifying a surge in fake websites, apps, and social media accounts impersonating the instutute.

According to NIOS, these fake portals replicate its design, logo and content with deceptive intent, potentially misleading students and parents while harvesting personal data.

The advisory highlights a detailed list of unauthorised platforms including 71 bogus websites, 34 YouTube channels, seven Telegram groups, 14 WhatsApp numbers, seven Instagram pages, and eight Android apps, India Today reports.

NIOS has clarified that it has no connection with these fake entities and reiterated that nios.ac.in is the only legitimate source for accurate information on admissions, exams, results and more.

The institute warned that engaging with fraudulent platforms may result in data breaches or financial fraud.

To combat this issue, NIOS is urging anyone who comes across suspicious websites or social media accounts claiming affiliation with the institute to report them immediately via sap@nios.ac.in.

Students and parents have been strongly advised to use only the official NIOS website and verified communication channels, and to avoid sharing personal details or making payments on unverified platforms.