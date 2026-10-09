NIOS releases Class 10, 12 date sheet for October 2026 exams; check schedule

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for the October-November 2026 public examinations for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) students. The theory examinations will begin on October 22 at designated centres in India and abroad.
According to the timetable, Class 10 examinations will continue until December 7, while Class 12 examinations will conclude on December 5. The date sheet lists subject-wise examination dates, subject codes and timings. NIOS has also directed its regional directors to publish the timetable on their respective regional centre websites.
Students can access the timetable through the official NIOS student portal.
NIOS October 2026 exam dates
NIOS Class 10 date sheet 2026
The Class 10 theory examinations will begin on October 22. The first day's papers include Folk Art, Veda Adhyayan, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Principles and Inventory Management, and Physical Education.
Other key examination dates include:
The complete timetable includes additional vocational and academic subjects. Students should refer to the official date sheet for the examination date and timing of each paper.
NIOS Class 12 date sheet 2026
The Class 12 theory examinations will also begin on October 22. The first day's papers include Sanskrit Vyakaran, Basics of Transportation and Bodh Darshan.
Other key examination dates include:
The full timetable contains additional language and vocational papers. Candidates should check the official schedule for their subjects and any examination-centre-specific changes.
How to download the NIOS date sheet
Students can follow these steps to access the timetable.
Visit the NIOS student portal.
Open the notification titled Notification and Datesheet for Exams of Secondary and Senior Secondary courses to be held in Oct./Nov. 2026.
Open the attached date sheet.
Check the subject codes, dates and examination timings for the relevant class.
Download the PDF for reference.
Important instructions for candidates
NIOS will release the Intimation-cum-Hall Ticket through its official portal. Students should check the website regularly for updates on hall tickets and examination instructions.
Candidates will receive 15 minutes before the start of each examination to read the question paper. The results are expected to be declared approximately seven weeks after the examinations conclude, according to the published notice.
Students should check the official date sheet before making travel or examination plans, particularly those appearing at centres with special regional schedules.