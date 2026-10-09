NIOS releases Class 10, 12 date sheet for October 2026 exams; check schedule

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the date sheet for the October-November 2026 public examinations for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) students. The theory examinations will begin on October 22 at designated centres in India and abroad.

According to the timetable, Class 10 examinations will continue until December 7, while Class 12 examinations will conclude on December 5. The date sheet lists subject-wise examination dates, subject codes and timings. NIOS has also directed its regional directors to publish the timetable on their respective regional centre websites.

Students can access the timetable through the official NIOS student portal.