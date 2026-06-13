NIOS issues circular to ensure continuation of schooling for Class IX repeat students



"If the student/parent is still unwilling to continue in regular school and wishes to take SLC, then counsel and motivate them to take admission straight away in Class X through the NIOS Project of the Directorate of Education, so that they can continue their education through NIOS Board (a Govt of India organisation) at their own pace and in subjects of their choice, thus also saving one precious year," it added.



It stressed that tough subjects like Maths are not compulsory. Students can opt for lighter subjects of their choice. "Ultimate goal is to make sure that all children complete, at least, their school education and do not dropout of the education system," it added.

