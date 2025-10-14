NIOS Class 11 & 12 exams begin TODAY: Keep these guidelines in mind

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) began conducting the NIOS Board Exams 2025 for Classes 10 and 12 today, October 14, 2025. The exams will be held in one shift, usually from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm, except for certain subjects, which will be held from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

The Class 10 and 12 exams will conclude on November 18, 2025, across all exam centres in India. The Class 12 exams will begin with Early Childhood Care and Education, while Class 10 students will begin with Sanskrit Sahitya or Entrepreneurship.

Here are some crucial guidelines that students must observe:

Candidates who plan to take the exam must bring their hall tickets with them. All applicants must be at the exam centres on time, as specified on their admit card. Carry the pen and other stationery materials listed on the admit card. Electronic gadgets and other items are prohibited. Do not carry any forbidden items into the exam hall.

The examination results are expected to be released 7 weeks after the exam's completion. The NIOS will not entertain queries regarding the actual date of result declaration. The results will be made accessible immediately on the NIOS website.

The Mark-Sheet-cum-Certificate and Migration-cum-Transfer Certificate will be issued immediately to the successful candidates by their respective Academic Learning Centres.