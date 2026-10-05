NIOS Class 10, 12 October 2026 date sheet to be released soon, check details

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet for the October-November 2026 public examinations soon. The timetable will contain the subject-wise schedule for the Secondary and Senior Secondary theory examinations.

As of October 5, NIOS has not announced a specific date for releasing the theory date sheet. Students will be able to check the timetable on the official NIOS website, nios.ac.in, once it is issued.

The date sheet will include the examination dates for the subjects registered by candidates. Students are advised to check the official schedule and instructions carefully after its release.