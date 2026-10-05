NIOS Class 10, 12 October 2026 date sheet to be released soon, check details

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 date sheet for the October-November 2026 public examinations soon. The timetable will contain the subject-wise schedule for the Secondary and Senior Secondary theory examinations.
As of October 5, NIOS has not announced a specific date for releasing the theory date sheet. Students will be able to check the timetable on the official NIOS website, nios.ac.in, once it is issued.
The date sheet will include the examination dates for the subjects registered by candidates. Students are advised to check the official schedule and instructions carefully after its release.
NIOS October 2026 practical exams
NIOS conducted the practical examinations for the October 2026 session from September 14 to September 29. The institute had issued a separate practical examination schedule for Secondary and Senior Secondary students.
The upcoming date sheet is for the theory examinations. NIOS conducts public examinations for Secondary and Senior Secondary courses twice a year, with the October-November exams forming the second examination cycle.
How to check NIOS date sheet 2026
Once released, students can check the timetable by following these steps:
Visit the official NIOS website, nios.ac.in.
Go to the examination or notifications section.
Open the link for the October-November 2026 date sheet.
Check the subject-wise examination dates and timings.
Download the PDF for future reference.
Students should rely on the official NIOS website for the final timetable, as the examination dates will be confirmed only after the institute releases the date sheet.
When did NIOS release the date sheet in previous years?
NIOS has typically released the October-session date sheet a few weeks before the theory examinations.
In 2025, the date sheet was issued on September 19, while the 2023 date sheet was released on August 25.
The October-November 2024 date sheet was also released in September.