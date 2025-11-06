NIOS Class 10, 12 exam scheduled today postponed due to Bihar polls

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has postponed the Class 10 and 12 exams scheduled for Thursday, November 6, 2025, due to the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections.

The institute stated that the examinations will not take place across India as planned and will be postponed due to administrative and logistical reasons.

According to an official NIOS statement, the Class 12 papers in Physics, History, Environmental Science, and Library and Information Science, as well as the Class 10 paper in Painting, have been postponed. The new exam dates will be revealed soon on the official NIOS website.

"In view of the Bihar Assembly Elections, administrative and logistics reasons, the NIOS exam scheduled to be conducted on November 6 will not be conducted throughout India," the NIOS notification mentioned.

Students who were assigned centres outside Bihar or international centres may not be impacted, as the Bihar election-related disruption appears to be the core reason for the postponement.

Earlier, the NIOS had published its October-November 2025 public exam schedule for Classes 10 & 12, covering the period from 14 October to 18 November 2025, with most exams to be conducted in the afternoon shift between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm at national centres.