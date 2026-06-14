NIOS 10th results 2026 declared at results.nios.ac.in; 66.92% students pass

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the Class 10 (Secondary) results for the April-May 2026 public examinations. It has activated the NIOS 10th results 2026 link on the official website at results.nios.ac.in.

Students who had appeared for the written examination can access their NIOS results along with scorecards through the official portal. One should use their enrollment number to check the NIOS Class 10 results. The online NIOS 10th marksheet 2026 will have all the details related to subject-wise scores and others.

According to the official data released by NIOS, a total of 1,15,414 candidates registered for the NIOS Class 10 April-May 2026 examinations, of which 1,02,558 appeared. The overall pass percentage was 66.92 per cent. The pass percentage among female candidates was 64.93 per cent, while 66.16 per cent of male candidates.

How to check NIOS 10th results 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of NIOS results at https://results.nios.ac.in/

Step 2: Under the Public Examination Result, find the 'Result Declared - Sr Secondary - 04 June 2026 / Secondary - 13 June 2026 (exams held in April/May 2026)"

Step 3: Click on the check results

Step 4: The NIOS 10th results 2026 page will open

Step 5: Fill in the valid login credentials such as enrollment number

Step 6: Submit the details

Step 7: The NIOS Class 10 results 2026 will be available on the screen