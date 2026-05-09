Nine years on, BASE University still runs without permanent teaching staff

BENGALURU: Though nine years have elapsed since the Dr B R Ambedkar School of Economics (BASE) University was established in Bengaluru, the university, which was to be developed on the lines of London School of Economics, has no permanent teaching staff for its undergraduate and postgraduate courses in economics.

It is a unitary university under the state government running courses specifically in economics. Students from across the country come here to study specialised BSc and MSc courses along with other disciplines.