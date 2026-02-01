Nine budgets, nine handlooms: A look at Nirmala Sitharaman's iconic budget sarees



The Finance Minister's saree featured a purple kattam (checked) body with light golden-brown checks, a coffee-brown border with thread work, and a mustard-gold pallu panel accented by violet and gold borders. She teamed the drape with a wollen shawl

Known for their lustrous silk and intricate craftsmanship, Kancheevaram sarees are among India's most celebrated handlooms.

A native of Tamil Nadu, Sitharaman chose to pay homage to her home state, which is holding Assembly elections this year. The Union Minister has kept with tradition in continuing to emphasise handwoven fabrics and artisan-made crafts in her Budget Day saree choices.

Since her first budget in 2019, when she wore a bright pink Mangalagiri saree, Sitharaman has showcased handlooms from across the country.

