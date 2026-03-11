Historic Nilgiri Mountain Railway turns 127, holds UNESCO Heritage tag



The history of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway can be traced back to 1854, when proposals were first mooted by the British to build a Railway up the hills from Mettupalayam. When the Madras - Coimbatore - Mettupalayam section opened in 1873, the district engineer of The Nilgiris, JLL Morant, began to explore the possibility of a railway line to ascend the mountains.

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway Line was constructed and opened in phases. The Railway Line from Mettupalayam to Coonoor, running to a length of 27.34 km, was opened on June 15, 1989. The Railway Line from Coonoor to Fernhill, covering a distance of 17.48 km, was opened on September 15, 1908. The Railway Line from Fernhill to Udagamandalam, 1.79 km long, was opened on October 15, 1908.



There are 16 tunnels, 257 bridges and 209 curves between Mettupalayam and Udagamandalam. This is the only 'rack & pinion' railway system in India and is also the steepest railway line in Asia. The Nilgiri Mountain Railway train covers a distance of 46 km while scaling an elevation from 326 m to 2203 m.



Specially designed X Class Steam Locomotives haul the trains between Mettupalayam and Coonoor. Originally, these X Class Steam Locomotives were imported from Switzerland, but they are now being manufactured at Golden Rock Workshop, Tiruchchirappalli. Diesel Locomotives haul the train between Coonoor and Udagamandalam. The Steam and Diesel Locomotives of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway are being maintained at the Steam Loco Shed in Coonoor.