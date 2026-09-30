Nilekani-led panel reviews NTA reforms with former ISRO chief Radhakrishnan

The Nandan Nilekani-led High-Powered Task Force on examination reforms has consulted former ISRO chairman K Radhakrishnan, who headed the committee set up by the Centre after the 2024 NEET-UG paper leak, officials said.
The consultation comes as the task force reviews the National Testing Agency's examination processes and earlier recommendations on improving security and transparency. The panel, constituted in July, has also sought views from students, parents, teachers, academic institutions, subject experts, industry organisations and examination-conducting bodies.
What did the Radhakrishnan panel recommend?
The seven-member committee headed by Radhakrishnan was constituted in June 2024 and submitted its recommendations in October that year. It made 101 recommendations covering examination procedures, data security and the structure and functioning of the NTA.
The recommendations covered security controls across several stages of the examination process, including question-paper management, candidate registration, fee payment, admit cards, computer-based testing, OMR processing, normalisation and result declaration.
The committee also recommended a restructuring of the NTA, including restricting its role primarily to higher education entrance examinations and strengthening its governance, cybersecurity and digital infrastructure.
The Centre subsequently formed a High-Powered Steering Committee, also headed by Radhakrishnan, to oversee the implementation of the recommendations. Nilekani's task force has now consulted Radhakrishnan in his capacity as chairman of that committee.
What is the Nilekani task force examining?
The task force is looking at the wider public examination system, including examinations conducted by the NTA. Its mandate covers examination design and conduct, security, institutional systems, technology, infrastructure, accessibility and inclusion, and student well-being.
According to officials, the panel has held discussions with the NTA's Director General and the Department of Higher Education and is examining how newer technologies can be used in the examination system. Its final recommendations have not yet been submitted.
The Supreme Court has also sought an update from the Centre on the implementation of the Radhakrishnan Committee's recommendations and the work of the Nilekani task force. In August, the court stressed that the NTA needs adequate infrastructure, manpower and technology to conduct entrance examinations securely.
NEET to move to CBT
One major change already announced by the Centre is that NEET-UG will move to computer-based testing from next year. The Radhakrishnan Committee had earlier recommended moving NEET towards a computer-based or hybrid format and suggested conducting the examination in multiple phases.
The Nilekani-led task force is continuing its consultations before submitting its recommendations on the next phase of examination reforms.