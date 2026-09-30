Nilekani-led panel reviews NTA reforms with former ISRO chief Radhakrishnan

What did the Radhakrishnan panel recommend?

The seven-member committee headed by Radhakrishnan was constituted in June 2024 and submitted its recommendations in October that year. It made 101 recommendations covering examination procedures, data security and the structure and functioning of the NTA.

The recommendations covered security controls across several stages of the examination process, including question-paper management, candidate registration, fee payment, admit cards, computer-based testing, OMR processing, normalisation and result declaration.

The committee also recommended a restructuring of the NTA, including restricting its role primarily to higher education entrance examinations and strengthening its governance, cybersecurity and digital infrastructure.

The Centre subsequently formed a High-Powered Steering Committee, also headed by Radhakrishnan, to oversee the implementation of the recommendations. Nilekani's task force has now consulted Radhakrishnan in his capacity as chairman of that committee.