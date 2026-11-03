Nilekani-led exam reform panel to submit recommendations January 2027

The Centre has extended the deadline for the Nandan Nilekani-led High-Powered Task Force on examination reforms to January 2027, giving the panel more time to complete stakeholder consultations and prepare recommendations for strengthening India's examination system.

The six-member task force has received more than 50,000 suggestions from students, parents, teachers, educational institutions, subject experts, industry organisations and examination-conducting bodies. The panel was initially expected to submit its report by October 2026.

“The stakeholder consultations have been going on. The government has also submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court listing the progress made by the panel so far. The panel has now been granted time till January 2027 to submit its report,” a source told the Press Trust of India.

The extension comes amid continuing scrutiny of the National Testing Agency (NTA) following examination irregularities and the 2026 NEET-UG paper leak controversy. The task force is examining ways to improve the security, transparency and administration of public examinations, including those conducted by the NTA.