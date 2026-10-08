NIIT University launches AI centre of excellence with NVIDIA-powered infrastructure

NEW DELHI: NIIT University has launched an AI Centre of Excellence equipped with NVIDIA-powered infrastructure to provide students, faculty and research scholars with access to advanced computing resources and AI development tools.
The new facility is aimed at strengthening the university’s focus on artificial intelligence, data science and AI-led research, while giving students practical exposure to the development and deployment of AI models. The centre is equipped with three NVIDIA DGX YodaEdge devices and can support up to 30 concurrent users.
The facility will support research and learning across machine learning, deep learning, edge AI, generative AI, agentic AI and data-intensive computing. It will also be used for applications involving computer vision, natural language processing, large language models, intelligent Internet of Things systems, predictive analytics and smart healthcare.
Students using the centre will have access to technologies and tools including NVIDIA NeMo, NVIDIA NIM Microservices, PyTorch and JupyterLab. The facility will enable them to work on generative AI applications, agentic AI systems, retrieval-augmented generation pipelines, multimodal AI, robotics and perception systems. Students will also be able to explore areas such as model optimisation and quantisation.
The university said the centre will not be restricted to classroom learning. It will also support faculty development programmes, technical workshops, hackathons, industry interactions and startup incubation activities. The facility is expected to provide a platform for students and researchers to experiment with AI technologies and develop solutions in collaboration with industry.
Prof Prakash Gopalan, president, NIIT University, said the institution believes AI should not only be taught but also built. He added that the centre would give students access to infrastructure and NVIDIA technologies similar to those used by leading AI organisations.
The initiative also forms part of the university’s broader emphasis on experiential and industry-linked learning. NIIT University said its academic programmes include industry-originated classroom projects, summer internships and a six-month Industry Practice programme. Around 35 per cent of its BTech curriculum is dedicated to hands-on learning, according to the university.
The AI Centre of Excellence is also expected to strengthen interdisciplinary research by bringing together students and faculty working across different areas of technology and applied sciences. The university’s research ecosystem currently spans computer science, electronics, biotechnology, geographical information systems, banking and finance, mathematics, basic sciences and humanities and social sciences.
With AI skills increasingly becoming relevant across sectors, the new facility could give students opportunities to gain practical experience beyond conventional programming. Exposure to generative AI, large language models, robotics, computer vision and AI-enabled healthcare could also help students understand how emerging technologies are being applied to real-world problems.
The centre therefore marks a shift towards providing AI education through access to computing infrastructure, experimentation and industry-oriented projects, alongside conventional academic learning.