NIIT University launches AI centre of excellence with NVIDIA-powered infrastructure

NEW DELHI: NIIT University has launched an AI Centre of Excellence equipped with NVIDIA-powered infrastructure to provide students, faculty and research scholars with access to advanced computing resources and AI development tools.

The new facility is aimed at strengthening the university’s focus on artificial intelligence, data science and AI-led research, while giving students practical exposure to the development and deployment of AI models. The centre is equipped with three NVIDIA DGX YodaEdge devices and can support up to 30 concurrent users.