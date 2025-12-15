Night duty, long working hours irk government teachers at Telangana residential schools

KARIMNAGAR: Teachers and lecturers working in Telangana Social Welfare Residential Schools and colleges have demanded immediate withdrawal of a circular mandating night-stay duties and revised school timings from 8 am to 4.30 pm, alleging that the orders are unscientific and violate the National Education Policy (NEP).

The teachers said they are being forced to perform continuous duties for nearly 30 hours without adequate rest, a practice unheard of in any other government department. Under the existing arrangement, three teachers are reportedly assigned night-stay duty every day.

Telangana Social Welfare Residential Employees and Teachers Association president Avula Saidulu urged the chief minister, the ministers concerned, and senior officials to hold discussions with teacher associations and resolve the long-pending issues affecting social welfare residential schools and colleges.

Several teachers are reportedly suffering from health issues such as hypertension, diabetes, and cardiac ailments. “If an emergency arises during night duty, who will take responsibility?” they questioned.

The association suggested the appointment of special wardens for night duties, either on an outsourcing or regular basis, depending on the student-teacher ratio. It also demanded compensatory leave for teachers required to work on Sundays and government holidays. A representation was recently submitted to Social Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar, but the teachers claimed that no action has been taken so far.

When contacted, SC, ST and Social Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar told TNIE that teachers facing difficulties should bring the issues to his notice.

He said he was unaware of any special circular and assured that if teachers are experiencing severe hardship, he would discuss the matter with the official concerned and consider revising the circular.