Nigeria to host the first IIT campus in West Africa, admissions to begin in 2026

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are expanding internationally, with Nigeria set to host the first IIT campus in West Africa.

The initiative represents a significant step forward in India's worldwide education outreach, mirroring the objective of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which encourages Indian universities to set up campuses abroad.

Dr Maruf Tunji Alausa, Nigeria's Minister of Education, announced the plan at a meeting with the Indian High Commission in Abuja. He stated that both countries are dedicated to increasing collaboration in science, technology, and innovation education, India Today reports.

The IIT Nigeria campus will be established at the Federal Government Academy (FGA) in Suleja, commonly known as the Nigerian Academy for the Gifted. The area was chosen because of its strong academic basis and potential as a regional scientific and technology cluster.

According to a statement by Nigeria’s Ministry of Education on X (formerly known as Twitter), the academy will be upgraded into a “Centre of Excellence” with Indian support.

Abhishek Singh, India's High Commissioner to Nigeria, stated that the campus will follow the IIT Madras-Zanzibar model, with India providing faculty and training and Nigeria contributing infrastructure and logistics.

A joint Indo-Nigerian team will plan the campus, hire faculty, and develop the curriculum.

The first group of students is expected in 2026, with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in engineering, technology, and research.