NIFTEM-Thanjavur trains 82 food start-up aspirants

New Delhi: The National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM), Thanjavur organized a two-day Food Business Start-up Enabler Program 2.0 on April 16 and 17 at its campus, training 82 aspiring entrepreneurs, students, and early-stage star-up founders from across the country in building and scaling food enterprises, according to a release by Ministry of Food Processing Industries.



The programme organised by the Department of Food Business Management was designed to enhance participants' knowledge and build competencies in food business entrepreneurship.



It aimed to provide practical exposure to the processes involved in launching, managing, and scaling a food enterprise in today's competitive and innovation-driven market environment.