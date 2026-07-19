NIFT Budgam students shine at 'Fashion Nova'

Budgam: Avny Lavasa, the Secretary to the Government of the Transport Department in Jammu and Kashmir inaugrated the annual graduation show named 'Fashion Nova' at NIFT Campus Budgam.



Lavasa, accompanied by NIFT Director Monika Gupta, visited the stalls set up by the graduating students and inspected their final projects. The NIFT campus in Budgam organises this annual showcase for graduating students who complete their courses in fashion design, accessories, and other disciplines, providing them with an opportunity to present their work.



The transport department Secretary visited each stall which exhibited various products manufactured by the students to showcase their skills. The graduates also explained the significance of their products, narrating their uniqueness and significance.

