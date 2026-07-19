NIFT Budgam students shine at 'Fashion Nova'

Budgam: Avny Lavasa, the Secretary to the Government of the Transport Department in Jammu and Kashmir inaugrated the annual graduation show named 'Fashion Nova' at NIFT Campus Budgam.
Lavasa, accompanied by NIFT Director Monika Gupta, visited the stalls set up by the graduating students and inspected their final projects. The NIFT campus in Budgam organises this annual showcase for graduating students who complete their courses in fashion design, accessories, and other disciplines, providing them with an opportunity to present their work.
The transport department Secretary visited each stall which exhibited various products manufactured by the students to showcase their skills. The graduates also explained the significance of their products, narrating their uniqueness and significance.
A student named Anjum Negi from Dehradun expressed her excitement for the fest and said that she learned a lot at NIFT after completing two years at the college.
While talking to ANI, Anjum Negi said, "I am very excited for this festival. I learned a lot. I never expected such education here in Kashmir. Teachers are great here. Kashmir is a perfect mixture of education and nature."
'Fashion Nova' also included the passing out of 100 students in many disciplines, including fashion designing, fashion communication, fashion and life accessories and fashion Management.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.