NIEPA launches MA programmes in AI in Education, School Leadership and Management

The National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) has launched two new postgraduate programmes, a Master of Arts in Artificial Intelligence in Education (MAAIE) and a Master of Arts in School Leadership and Management (MASLM), for the 2026-27 academic session.
The programmes were announced as NIEPA marked its 20th Foundation Day at an event at the India International Centre in New Delhi.
MA in Artificial Intelligence in Education
The MAAIE is a two-year, full-time programme designed around the application of AI in education. According to NIEPA's 2026-27 prospectus, the programme carries 80 credits across four semesters and combines theoretical coursework with practical and experiential components.
The curriculum follows the National Credit Framework 2023 and incorporates the National Higher Education Qualifications Framework. NIEPA says the programme has a 50:50 balance between theory and application, with laboratory sessions, projects and practical activities forming part of the course.
MA in School Leadership and Management
The second programme, the Master of Arts in School Leadership and Management, is also a two-year, full-time programme.
NIEPA's admission notice states that candidates with a three-year or four-year bachelor's degree in any discipline are eligible to apply. Final-semester undergraduate students can also apply, subject to completion of their degree requirements before admission.
The programme is aimed at building expertise in school leadership and management, covering the administrative and organisational aspects of running educational institutions.
The new programmes bring these areas into full postgraduate degree courses, with the AI programme specifically combining education with artificial intelligence and the second programme focusing on leadership and management within schools.
Classes for the 2026-27 MAAIE programme were scheduled to begin on August 10, according to NIEPA's admission calendar.