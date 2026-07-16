NIELIT's new CoEs aim to power India's semiconductor ambitions

New Delhi: In a boost to India's semiconductor ecosystem, the National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) is establishing two centres of Excellence in Ahmedabad and Guwahati, NIELIT Director General Madan Mohan Tripathi said.



Speaking with ANI, Tripathi noted the Indian government is taking actions to boost the semiconductor ecosystem in India, transitioning from ISM 1.0 to ISM 2.0. Furthermore, the government has approved numerous manufacturing plants and projects.

"The Cabinet recently approved ISM 2.0, involving an outlay of approximately Rs 1.28 lakh crore," he said adding that, "Skill development is a crucial component of this initiative."



He further noted that NIELIT is actively engaged in digital skill development under the leadership of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and establishing Centres of Excellence to strengthen India's semiconductor sector.

"Specifically for the semiconductor sector, we are establishing two Centres of Excellence to provide training in OSAT and ATMP processes-in Ahmedabad and Guwahati," he said.



The institute has also signed MoUs with Tata Electronics and Infineon for Guwahati and Ahmedabad facility and collaborating with other manufacturing plants, he noted.

"Through NIELIT's 'Deemed-to-be-University' status, we are launching various BTech, MTech, and diploma programs focused on semiconductors, semiconductor manufacturing... thereby creating a specialised workforce," he noted.