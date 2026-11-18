More than 200 students from nine educational institutions participated in a three-day quantum technology workshop organised by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Hyderabad.

The programme, conducted at the NIELIT Hyderabad campus under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), focused on quantum computing, quantum communication and post-quantum cryptography. It was sponsored by the IITM-CDOT Samgnya Technologies Foundation, with training sessions conducted by experts from QClairvoyance Quantum Labs.

Students from computer science, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, electronics and communication, electrical engineering, management and commerce participated in the workshop. Most were first-year students.

The participating institutions included Scient Institute of Technology, Aurora's PG College, AVN Institute of Engineering and Technology, CMR Technical Campus, Sarojini Naidu Vanita Maha Vidyalaya, RVR & JC College of Engineering, Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology, Sun International Institute of Tourism and Management, and Government Degree College for Women, Begumpet.

The training covered fundamental concepts such as quantum mechanics, superposition and entanglement, along with quantum algorithms, quantum key distribution, quantum teleportation, quantum optics and quantum random number generation.

Students also received instruction in post-quantum cryptography, which focuses on developing encryption methods designed to withstand attacks from future quantum computers.

The programme combined classroom lectures with laboratory training, technical demonstrations, interactive discussions and poster presentations.

Practical exercises included designing quantum gates and circuits using QClairEDU, working with quantum algorithms and exploring applications in information security and cryptography. Students also used Google Colab for computational exercises.

The training sessions were conducted by QClairvoyance Quantum Labs specialists Afra Navas and Ashish Kumar Patra, both quantum analysts, and cryptography analyst Preet Raj Gupta.