More than 200 students from nine educational institutions participated in a three-day quantum technology workshop organised by the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Hyderabad.
The programme, conducted at the NIELIT Hyderabad campus under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), focused on quantum computing, quantum communication and post-quantum cryptography. It was sponsored by the IITM-CDOT Samgnya Technologies Foundation, with training sessions conducted by experts from QClairvoyance Quantum Labs.
Students from computer science, artificial intelligence and machine learning, data science, electronics and communication, electrical engineering, management and commerce participated in the workshop. Most were first-year students.
The participating institutions included Scient Institute of Technology, Aurora's PG College, AVN Institute of Engineering and Technology, CMR Technical Campus, Sarojini Naidu Vanita Maha Vidyalaya, RVR & JC College of Engineering, Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology, Sun International Institute of Tourism and Management, and Government Degree College for Women, Begumpet.
The training covered fundamental concepts such as quantum mechanics, superposition and entanglement, along with quantum algorithms, quantum key distribution, quantum teleportation, quantum optics and quantum random number generation.
Students also received instruction in post-quantum cryptography, which focuses on developing encryption methods designed to withstand attacks from future quantum computers.
The programme combined classroom lectures with laboratory training, technical demonstrations, interactive discussions and poster presentations.
Practical exercises included designing quantum gates and circuits using QClairEDU, working with quantum algorithms and exploring applications in information security and cryptography. Students also used Google Colab for computational exercises.
The training sessions were conducted by QClairvoyance Quantum Labs specialists Afra Navas and Ashish Kumar Patra, both quantum analysts, and cryptography analyst Preet Raj Gupta.
109 students take final assessment
The workshop concluded with a 45-question assessment covering quantum computing, quantum communication, post-quantum cryptography and numerical problem-solving.
Of the 109 students who took the assessment, the average score was 36 out of 45, equivalent to 80%. A total of 102 students scored above 50%, while four secured full marks.
A feedback survey completed by 73 participants recorded an average programme rating of 4.6 out of 5.
According to the survey, the proportion of respondents who rated their understanding of quantum technology as good or very good increased from 42% before the workshop to 70% afterwards.
Fifteen respondents said they had no prior knowledge of quantum technology before the programme, while none reported having no knowledge after completing it.
The survey also found that 70 of the 73 respondents would consider, or might consider, pursuing careers in quantum technology or quantum security.
The concluding session was attended by NIELIT Calicut Executive Director Dr Jayaraj U Kidavu, NIELIT Hyderabad Director-in-Charge Dr Lakshman Korra and other officials. IITM-CDOT Samgnya Technologies Foundation CEO Dr Ravindra Barlingay participated through video conference.
Certificates were distributed to participants at the valedictory session.
NIELIT operates under MeitY and provides education and training in electronics, information technology and emerging technologies. The Hyderabad workshop sought to introduce students from different academic backgrounds to quantum technology and its applications in computing and cybersecurity.