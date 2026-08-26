NID PhD Admission 2027 Application Form Released: Check eligibility, dates, fees and selection process

The DRT is scheduled for October 22, 2026, followed by interviews on November 2, 3 and 4. NID plans to announce the final results and release admission offers on December 15, 2026.

There are 12 PhD seats for 2027. The prescribed application fee is Rs 5,000 for General, EWS and OBC-NCL candidates, and Rs 2,500 for SC and ST candidates.

Candidates should carefully check the handbook before submitting the form, particularly the research proposal and category-document requirements. NID has also provided an application editing window from October 2 to October 4, 2026, although key details such as the programme applied for, candidate's name, date of birth, registered mobile number and email ID cannot be changed.