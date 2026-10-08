NICL AO Recruitment 2026: Registration begins for 321 posts at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in

The National Insurance Company Limited (NICL) has started the registration process for Administrative Officer (AO) posts. It has released the NICL AO recruitment 2026 notification for a total of 321 posts.

Interested candidates who meet all the prerequisites set by the NICL can apply online through the official website at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in. The online registration window will be available from October 8 to 28, 2026. The selection of candidates will be based on the prelims, mains and interview.

The NICL AO Phase I written exam will be conducted on November 17, 2026. Candidates who qulaify in the Phase I will qulaify for the Phase 2 exam. The NICL AO Phase II will be conducted on December 22, 2026.

NICL AO eligibility criteria

For the General category, the minimum age limit to apply online for the NICL AO post is 21. The upper age limit is 30 years. Candidates must be a graduate or post graduate in any stream from a recognized university with at least 60 per cent marks. It is 55 per cent for SC/ST candidates. Aspirants are advised to check the notification for detailed education qulaification.

How to apply online for NICL AO recruitment 2026?

Step 1: Open the official portal of NICL at nationalinsurance.nic.co.in

Step 2: Go to the careers section on the homepage

Step 3: Start the registration process for the NICL AO recruitment

Step 4: Fill in the NICL AO application form with all details, including academic and personal.

Step 5: Pay the application fee

Step 6: Scan and upload the documents including photograph and signature

Step 7: Submit the NICL AO registration form

Step 8: Download and keep the hard copy of NICL AO application form for future need

NICL AO application fee

Candidates must pay Rs 1000 for unreserved category. It is Rs 250 for SC, ST and PwD categories.