NHRC steps in after reports surface of Chhattisgarh pupils using narrow ladder to cross river

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of reports that dozens of schoolchildren in Chhattisgarh's Gariyaband district are forced to cross a river using a narrow and slippery iron ladder attached to an unfinished bridge to reach their schools.
Observing that the contents of the media report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights, the apex human rights body has issued a notice to the Chhattisgarh Chief Secretary, seeking a detailed report on the matter within two weeks.
According to the media report, children from Khambhatha and nearby settlements in the Mainpur Block area are compelled to climb the iron ladder attached to an incomplete bridge to cross the Pairi river and attend school.
The report said the shallow river turns into a torrent during the monsoon, making the crossing particularly hazardous for the children.
According to the media report, carried on September 3, a roughly 300-metre-long bridge between Deharguda and Khambhatha in Mainpur Block has been under construction for nearly six years. The villagers were reportedly assured by the concerned authorities about a year ago that the bridge would be completed within six months. However, the construction remains incomplete, leaving schoolchildren and residents dependent on the hazardous crossing.
Established under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC, an autonomous statutory body, embodies India's concern for the promotion and protection of human rights. Its primary role is to protect and promote human rights, defined as rights relating to life, liberty, equality and dignity of individuals, guaranteed by the Constitution or embodied in international covenants and enforceable by courts in India.
The apex human rights body has the power to take suo motu (on its own motion) action based on media reports, public knowledge or other sources, without receiving a formal complaint of human rights violations.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.