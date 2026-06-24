NHRC seeks reports from CBSE, Maharashtra officials over allegation of extremist content at school event

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought action taken reports from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Jalna district administration and the Maharashtra Police over allegations that minor children were made to perform to an extremist Pakistani song during an annual day function at a school in Maharashtra's Jalna district.
Acting on a complaint, a Bench of the NHRC presided over by Member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance of the matter under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and directed the authorities to inquire into the allegations and submit reports within two weeks. As per a communication issued by the NHRC's Law Division on Wednesday, notices have been issued to the Chairman, CBSE, the District Magistrate, Jalna, and the Superintendent of Police, Jalna.
According to the complaint placed before the apex human rights body, the incident allegedly occurred during an annual day event at Kids World English School in Partur, Jalna district. The complainant alleged that "minor children were made to perform to an extremist Pakistani song promoting violence, accompanied by a background display of terrorist Mumtaz Qadri."
The complaint alleged that after he raised the issue in his capacity as a journalist, the school administration and the Jalna Police launched a retaliatory campaign against him.
"The complainant further alleged that following his journalistic whistleblowing to alert authorities, both the school administration and the Jalna police have launched a retaliatory campaign, issuing formal takedown notices to X and threatening him with criminal cases to suppress the investigation," the NHRC said.
Seeking intervention by the apex human rights body, the complainant requested a formal cognisance of the alleged extremist content displayed during the school function, an independent inquiry into the alleged administrative intimidation, and protection for investigative journalists from retaliatory law enforcement action.
Taking note of the allegations, the NHRC observed that the "prima facie seem to be violations of the human rights of the victims". It directed the CBSE Chairman, the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police, Jalna, "to get the allegations made in the complaint inquired into and to submit an Action Taken Report within two weeks for perusal of the Commission."
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.