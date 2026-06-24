NHRC seeks reports from CBSE, Maharashtra officials over allegation of extremist content at school event

Acting on a complaint, a Bench of the NHRC presided over by Member Priyank Kanoongo took cognisance of the matter under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, and directed the authorities to inquire into the allegations and submit reports within two weeks. As per a communication issued by the NHRC's Law Division on Wednesday, notices have been issued to the Chairman, CBSE, the District Magistrate, Jalna, and the Superintendent of Police, Jalna.