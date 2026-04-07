NHRC seeks report on whistleblowers' harassment over FSSAI recruitment irregularities

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Delhi Police, the Union Health Ministry and the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, seeking an Action Taken Report (ATR) within two weeks over allegations of harassment of whistleblowers in a case linked to an internal recruitment inquiry.

Taking cognisance under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, a Bench presided over by NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo observed that the allegations prima facie indicate possible violations of human rights and other fundamental rights, including freedom of speech and expression, as well as the right to dignity and privacy.

According to the complaint, the whistleblowers raised concerns over alleged irregularities and corruption in the recruitment process within FSSAI, including claims that certain individuals secured jobs using fraudulent documents.

The complainants stated that they merely shared findings of the internal committee report in good faith, without any addition or personal imputations. However, they alleged that despite acting in public interest, they faced disproportionate action, including the registration of FIR No. 135/26 at I.P. Estate Police Station in Central Delhi.