NHRC seeks report on students falling ill after consuming mid-day meal at Nalanda school

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that around 60 students fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal at a government-run school in Bihar’s Nalanda district.
Observing that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights of the students, the apex human rights body has issued a notice to the Nalanda District Magistrate, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.
According to the media report, the incident occurred on May 21, when students of the government school allegedly complained of vomiting, stomach ache, nausea and loose motion after consuming the mid-day meal. The affected students were admitted to different nearby hospitals for treatment.
Reportedly, the meal was served to the students without first being tasted by teachers, as mandated under the prescribed safety protocol. After several students fell ill, a teacher consumed the food and also fell sick, necessitating hospitalisation.
The latest incident has once again raised concerns over food safety and hygiene standards in government schools under the mid-day meal scheme in Bihar.
Earlier, in February 2025, at least 60 students at Shri Chandpur Primary School in Nalanda’s Harnaut block had fallen ill after consuming a mid-day meal, with many complaining of stomach ache and vomiting.
In another incident reported in May this year, over 250 children fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal at a government school in Saharsa district. The children complained of stomach pain, vomiting and dizziness, prompting their admission to local health facilities.
Officials later said that all affected students were stable, while an investigation was launched to ascertain the cause of the suspected food poisoning.
Established under the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, the NHRC, an autonomous statutory body, embodies India's concern for the promotion and protection of human rights. Its primary role is to protect and promote human rights, defined as the rights relating to life, liberty, equality, and the dignity of individuals, guaranteed by the Constitution or embodied in international covenants, and enforceable by courts in India.
The apex human rights body has the power to take suo motu (on its own motion) action based on media reports, public knowledge, or other sources, without receiving a formal complaint of human rights violations.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.