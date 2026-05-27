NHRC seeks report on students falling ill after consuming mid-day meal at Nalanda school

New Delhi: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report that around 60 students fell ill after consuming a mid-day meal at a government-run school in Bihar’s Nalanda district.

Observing that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights of the students, the apex human rights body has issued a notice to the Nalanda District Magistrate, seeking a detailed report within two weeks.