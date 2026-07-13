NHRC seeks report after snakebite incident at Jharkhand school hostel

Ranchi: The National Human Rights Commission on Monday said it has sought a detailed report from the Jharkhand government over the death of a girl and injury to three others, allegedly due to snakebite at a residential school hostel in Lohardaga district.
The commission, in a statement, said it asked the chief secretary to submit the report within two weeks.
The rights panel took suo motu cognisance of a media report that four girl students were bitten by a snake in the hostel of a higher secondary residential school in Lohardaga district on July 7, it said.
"The commission has observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise serious issues of violation of human rights of the students. Therefore, it has issued notices to the state chief secretary, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The report is expected to include the health status of the injured students," the statement said.
A 12-year-old girl died, and three others were hospitalised after a venomous snake bit them while they were sleeping in the hostel room of a private school.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.