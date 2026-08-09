NHRC notice to MP govt over children 'hopping perilously across dam' to reach school

New Delhi: The NHRC on Friday said it has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government over reports that many students are risking their lives by "hopping on check dam pillars" for crossing the Betwa River to reach their school in Vidisha district.

They reportedly take this "dangerous route", because it reduces the distance from 13 km by road, to just 1.5 km, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said.

The rights panel in a statement said it has taken suo motu cognisance of a media report about "school students risking their lives by hopping on check dam pillars to cross the Betwa River to reach school in Vidisha district".