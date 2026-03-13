NHRC asks report on alleged racial abuse of Manipuri woman in Delhi
New Delhi, March 13 (IANS): The NHRC has sought a report from Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha within two weeks over an alleged incident of a Manipuri woman being physically assaulted as part of a “racial abuse”, an official said on Friday.
The incident took place when she objected to lewd comments by a group of boys in the Malviya Nagar area of South Delhi in March, an official said on Friday.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) took suo motu cognisance of a media report that the woman from Manipur was physically assaulted when she objected to racial abuse. Reportedly, the incident happened on March 8, 2026.
The Commission observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of violation of human rights of the victim, said an official statement.
It issued a notice to the Delhi Police Commissioner, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks, adding that the report is expected to include the status of the victim’s health and the investigation.
According to the media report, carried on March 10, 2026, the incident occurred when the victim was taking pictures with her friend at a park in the area, said the statement.
In a separate case, the NHRC has issued notices to Haryana Chief Secretary and the Police Commissioner, Gurugram, calling for a detailed report within two weeks on the alleged death of seven workers in a wall-collapse in the Bilaspur area of Gurugram on March 9.
Reportedly, around 10 more workers are feared trapped under the debris. The incident occurred at the site where a sewage treatment plant for an upcoming residential project was being constructed.
The Commission observed that the contents of the news report, if true, raise a serious issue of human rights violations of the victims.
Therefore, it issued notices to the state Chief Secretary and the Police Commissioner, Gurugram, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The report is expected to include the status of health of the injured persons, investigation, as well as compensation, if any, provided to the next of kin of the deceased and the injured persons.
According to the media report, carried on March 10, the police, as well as other agencies, including the civil defence teams, rescue workers, fire fighters and personnel from the State Disaster Response Force, were searching for the trapped workers under the debris.
