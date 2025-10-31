NHAI announces 84 vacancies; apply here

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a notification for the recruitment of suitable candidates for 84 vacant posts.

These positions include Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts), Junior Translation Officer (JTO), Library & Information Assistant, Accountant, and Stenographer Grade II.

The recruitment drive is open on an all-India basis, and candidates must meet the essential educational and age requirements for the respective posts.

Interested and eligible applicants can apply online by visiting the official website, nhai.gov.in . The online application window will be accessible until 6:00 pm on December 15, 2025.

For the Library & Information Assistant post, a Bachelor’s in Library Science from a recognised university is required, with the upper age limit set at 30 years.

Similarly, for posts such as Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts), candidates must have a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree in Finance, and for JTO, a master’s degree in Hindi/English with translation experience or qualification is required.

Prospective applicants are urged to download and read the official notification PDF for full details on eligibility, vacancy distribution, age relaxations, selection procedure, application fees and other relevant instructions.