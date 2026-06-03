Goondas act invoked against Tamil Nadu teacher accused under POCSO after student’s suicide

Mayiladuthurai: A 42-year-old school teacher accused of sexually harassing a 16-year-old girl and abetting her suicide was lodged in Cuddalore Central Prison on Tuesday and Goondas Act has been invoked against him.
Police identified the accused as Karthikeyan of Thanjavur district. The girl died by suicide in April after allegedly being sexually harassed by the accused over mobile phone.
Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, police registered a case against Karthikeyan under the Pocso Act. The accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.
Subsequently, Mayiladuthurai Superintendent of Police G Stalin recommended to the district administration that the accused be detained under the Goondas Act. Based on the recommendation, Collector HS Srikanth on Monday ordered his detention under the Act.
According to police, 11 people have been detained under preventive detention laws in Mayiladuthurai district so far this year.
The SP warned of stringent action against those involved in rowdyism, offences against women and children and sale of drugs. Police added that 50 people involved in repeated criminal activities were detained under preventive detention laws in 2025.