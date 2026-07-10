NGT orders Rs 2.65 crore recovery from BHU over tree felling

New Delhi [India], July 10 (ANI): The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) to complete proceedings within three months to recover an environmental compensation of Rs 2.65 crore from Banaras Hindu University (BHU) over the illegal felling of 33 trees on its Varanasi campus.

The direction came after the tribunal noted that the process to recover the compensation had not been completed despite its earlier order. While BHU has undertaken compensatory afforestation by planting 978 saplings, the NGT has asked the pollution control board to finalise the recovery proceedings within the stipulated time.

The case relates to the alleged illegal cutting of 33 trees, including mango, Gulmohar and seven sandalwood trees, inside the university campus.

Speaking to reporters, petitioner and advocate Saurabh Tiwari said the matter dates back several years when the felling of trees at the university had triggered protests by students.

"A few years ago, a large number of trees were being cut down at the BHU, sparking protests by students. A joint committee constituted by the NGT (National Green Tribunal) reported that a total of 33 trees had been felled, including mango, Gulmohar, and others, along with 7 sandalwood trees. While BHU maintained that theft had occurred, the committee questioned how such theft was possible given the existing security measures," Tiwari said.

He said that following the committee's findings, the tribunal had directed the UPPCB to assess and recover the environmental compensation from the university.

"Consequently, on August 11, 2025, the NGT ordered the UPPCB (Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board) to calculate the environmental compensation, recover the amount from BHU within 3 months, and ensure payment. However, this did not happen. When I wrote to the UPPCB, they stated that due to existing orders from the High Court (Lucknow Bench) and the Supreme Court, they lacked the authority to effect recovery," he said.

Tiwari said he subsequently approached the tribunal seeking execution of its earlier order. "I then filed an execution application regarding the NGT's order; a hearing took place in March, and notices were issued. A hearing was subsequently held on July 7 before the Principal Bench of the NGT in New Delhi. Counsel for the UPPCB and the State submitted that compliance with the order had been initiated," he told reporters.

According to Tiwari, the tribunal has now granted the UPPCB three months to complete the recovery process in accordance with its directions. "An environmental compensation amount of Rs 2,65,06,877.08 has been imposed, and a 3-month timeframe has been granted for the recovery process. The NGT has directed that this sum of Rs 2.65 crore be recovered from BHU within 3 months, mandating that the compensation amount be paid," he added.

(ANI)