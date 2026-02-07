NGOs play key role in shaping future generation; social work possible without politics: Tripura CM

Agartala : Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said that NGOs should play a special role in shaping the next generation into responsible human beings and that children should be motivated to work for society.

According to a release from Tripura CMO, he emphasised that social work can be carried out in many ways without engaging in politics.

Tripura CM said this at an important meeting with representatives of Janajati NGOs held in Agartala on Friday.



Presiding over the meeting, CM Saha said, "I feel very happy to be able to participate here. The way members of voluntary organizations are working for the people is truly commendable. You are working for the future generation. The government will help you within its means and in accordance with rules and regulations. I will discuss the demands you have raised with the Tribal Welfare Minister and concerned officials."

He further stated that those attending the meeting must ensure that there is no deficiency in the upbringing of young children residing in various hostels.