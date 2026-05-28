NFSU Chennai opens admissions for forensic science, cybersecurity courses

The Chennai campus of the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) has opened admissions for its undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma programmes for the 2026–27 academic year, offering courses in forensic science, cybersecurity, criminology and crime scene investigation.

Applications can be submitted online till June 10 through the university’s admission portal.

NFSU, an Institution of National Importance under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has campuses across India and specialises in forensic science and security studies. The Chennai campus offers programmes including M.Sc. Forensic Science, M.Sc. Cyber Security, B.Sc. Criminology and Forensic Science, and a postgraduate diploma in crime scene management.

According to the university, the M.Sc. Forensic Science programme is open to graduates from science, medicine, engineering, pharmacy, dentistry and AYUSH disciplines, while the cybersecurity programme is aimed at students from computer science, information technology, electronics and related backgrounds.

Candidates applying for the undergraduate criminology and forensic science programme must have completed Class 12 in the science stream with subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Biology or Mathematics.

The university said admissions are based on prescribed eligibility criteria, including minimum academic marks and category-wise relaxations for reserved category candidates.

The Chennai campus includes laboratory facilities and practical training components intended to provide students exposure to forensic investigation techniques and cybersecurity applications.

The university said students enrolled at the campus would also have opportunities for internships and industry interaction in sectors related to technology, healthcare, law enforcement and criminal justice.