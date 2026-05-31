NFHS-6 shows substantial gain in child health and nutrition: NGO

NEW DELHI: The NFHS-6 data show encouraging progress across several key indicators related to child and maternal health, nutrition, and immunisation status in the country, said an NGO working on child rights in India.
Compared to NFHS-5 (2019-21), the latest National Family Health Survey Report-6 (2023-24) reflects notable improvements that underscore the impact of sustained public health investments, strengthened service delivery systems, and the efforts of frontline health workers.
One of the most significant gains has been in immunisation coverage, said CRY-Child Rights and You.
According to Puja Marwaha, CEO of CRY, “These encouraging trends reflect gradual strengthening of India’s public healthcare system, driven by sustained policy focus, targeted schemes, and the relentless efforts of frontline health workers.”
She said improved cold-chain infrastructure, digital tracking initiatives such as U-WIN, nutrition-focused programmes under Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0, and the extensive reach of ICDS have collectively contributed to better maternal and child health outcomes.
“The decline in both chronic and acute malnutrition, alongside improvements in immunisation coverage, postnatal care, and institutional healthcare services, also points to growing public confidence in the country’s healthcare system,” she said.
As per the latest data, the proportion of children aged 12-23 months who are fully immunised increased from 83.8 per cent in NFHS-5 to 87.1 per cent in NFHS-6, while coverage of at least one vaccine remained above 96 per cent.
Rotavirus vaccination coverage more than doubled, rising from 36.4 per cent to 85.6 per cent, and coverage of the second dose of the measles vaccine improved substantially from 58.6 per cent to 71.8 per cent.
NFHS-6 data, which was released on Friday, also points to positive trends in child nutrition.
Stunting among children under five years declined from 35.5 per cent to 29.3 per cent, while severe wasting reduced from 7.7 per cent to 5.2 per cent.
Although the prevalence of underweight children recorded a marginal decline (from 32.1 per cent to 31.8 percent), the overall trend suggests gradual progress in addressing undernutrition.
Important gains were also recorded in infant and young child feeding practices.
Early initiation of breastfeeding within one hour of birth increased from 41.8 per cent to 50.1 per cent, while the proportion of children aged 6-8 months receiving complementary foods alongside breast milk rose significantly from 45.9 per cent to 59.5 per cent.
Child healthcare outcomes have also improved, with severe diarrhoea cases declining to 0.5 per cent and postnatal check-ups increasing from 88.6 per cent to 90.6 per cent.
While the overall progress is significant and commendable, findings also highlight areas that require continued attention.
“The NFHS-6 findings serve as a reminder that while India is moving in the right direction, sustained investments and focused interventions are essential to ensure that no child is left behind,” Marwaha said.
“Strengthening last-mile delivery, enhancing resource allocation, and deepening collaboration between governments, frontline workers, civil society organisations, communities, and private-sector partners will be critical to sustaining these gains and ensuring equitable access to health and nutrition services for every child,” she added.