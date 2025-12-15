Next round of India-Chile trade talks could be final, says Envoy Juan Angulo

"India is one of the few countries, which we have a chapter special in this area. We know of the interest and the need of India for strategic minerals, copper, lithium and others, and we are of course very much in favor of collaboration in the exploitation and added value of these products into the value chain. So yes, it is definitely part of the negotiation," he noted.



Asked whether there is a great scope of further investment from India into Chile and what could be the potential sectors, he said mining and green energy may be tapped.



"Many sectors are open to investments in the country. Mining is one of those, as we have projects on it continuously. But a lot of projects on infrastructure are also there. There is a calendar of projects with a huge amount of volume as the market. And green economy, of course, energy, clean energy. are receiving a lot of investments in photovoltaic, and new technology linked to this new investment is very important. Innovation in this area is very important areas like that are of interest and possibilities for Indian investors," the envoy supplemented.



Bilateral ties have steadily strengthened over the years with the exchange of high-level visits. A Framework Agreement on Economic Cooperation was signed between the two countries in January, 2005, followed by Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) in March, 2006. Since then economic and commercial relations between India and Chile have remained robust and continue to grow.

