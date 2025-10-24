Next-gen coders, your shot is here: Bounteous x Accolite opens national recruitment drive

Global digital consultancy Bounteous x Accolite has begun a nationwide campus recruitment drive to hire fresh graduates in engineering, technology, and management. The drive, which runs from October 9 to October 31, 2025, is open to candidates from the 2025 and 2026 graduating batches.

The initiative offers Full-Time Employment (FTE), Internship, and Internship + FTE opportunities. According to the company, the programme is intended to expand its workforce across delivery and innovation roles in India.

The hiring process is being conducted through Talent Titan, a recruitment platform. Applicants first register and complete an online assessment that tests their grasp of programming fundamentals, data structures, and algorithms.

Those who clear the first round face a second technical challenge before being invited to two or three virtual interviews, including a final HR interaction. The selection cycle — from registration to offer — is expected to take about three to four weeks.

Bounteous x Accolite, which employs over 4,500 professionals across regions including the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and EMEA, works with clients on projects involving analytics, cloud, AI, and experience design. The company said it plans to strengthen its India presence through a steady intake of young professionals over the next two years.

Interested students can register for the drive on the Talent Titan portal: https://social.talenttitan.com/bhc-campus-social-bounteous