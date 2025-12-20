New WHO SEARO building shows collective commitment to global health: Nadda

New Delhi: The new WHO -South East Asia Regional Office (SEARO) building is a testament to collective commitment to global health, said Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda.

The new building was jointly inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) at the concluding ceremony of the second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine at the Bharat Mandapam here.

Visiting the building, Nadda highlighted India’s unwavering commitment to strengthening regional and global health cooperation. Emphasising the importance of collective action, he underlined that shared public health challenges require collaborative, coordinated, and sustained efforts among nations.