TGBIE releases tentative timetable for Intermediate Public Exams

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on Friday released the tentative timetable for the Intermediate Public Examinations to be held in March 2026.

The practical examinations will be held from February 2 (Monday) to February 21 (Saturday), including Sundays. They will be conducted in two sessions - from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon and from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm.

Similarly, the English practical examinations for the first year will be held on January 21 (Wednesday), and for the second year on January 22 (Thursday).